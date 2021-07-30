Executive chef departs Marine Room in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. — A popular restaurant is saying goodbye to its executive chef as he departs to spend more time with family.

Chef Bernard Guillas is hanging up his apron after 27 years at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club and Marine Room. The restaurant made the announcement Thursday morning, saying Guillas just welcomed a baby boy and will be dedicating more time to his family.

Guillas has traveled the globe as a celebrated chef and published two award-winning cookbooks. The restaurant says his many local, national and international awards include Best Chef in San Diego, and he helped the Marine Room earn countless awards over the years.

Known for its beautiful views, the Marine Room at 2000 Spindrift Drive in La Jolla is owned by La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, Inc.

Guillas also directed the resort’s other two restaurants, including The Shores Restaurant and catering operations for the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club and La Jolla Shores Hotel.