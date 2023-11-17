SAN DIEGO — The question that goes around and around — Where do you want to eat?

Deciding where to drink and dine just got a little easier with the release of OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America list for 2023.

Researchers with the online restaurant-reservation service provider culled from over 12 million verified diner reviews to determine which spots were all-around the best.

When considering which restaurants deserved to be ranked, OpenTable compared individual ratings, the percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews. The results were then measured through their dining metrics.

The foodies and cocktail lovers of America have eaten, sipped, and spoken. Here’s a breakdown of the two San Diego-area restaurants they consider among the best in the country:

Jeune et Jolie

This Michelin star establishment, which is located in North County’s Carlsbad Village, has “reimagined” French Cuisine. This restaurant offers a four-course meal, as well as an an à la carte menu. Guests will also have the choice to sip on some classic French cocktails, or some chic California-style drinks.

With a 4.9-star rating on OpenTable, Jeune et Jolie has received over 3,390 reviews on the platform as of November 2023. It’s considered a “casual elegant” dining style.

“This year’s Top 100 list features neighborhood gems, hotspots like Bad Roman, MICHELIN-starred venues like Jeune et Jolie, and restaurants new to the list from coast-to-coast,” Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable, said in a statement. “We also see representation across the culinary spectrum – with cuisines like Mediterranean, French and Japanese included.”

Young Blood

Considered one of the most exclusive cocktail bars in San Diego by EATER, this East Village spot may be the perfect start to a dinner outing in America’s Finest City. Young Blood offers a three-course cocktail experience, a prix fixe of made-to-order cocktails over a one hour and 30 minute session. Think appetizer, entrée, and dessert in drink form!

With a 4.9-star-rating on OpenTable, the speakeasy has received over 790 reviews on the platform. As far at the dining style, it too is considered ” casual elegant.”

Cheers San Diego!