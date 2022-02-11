Cheer squad achieves goal of raising funds to get them to nationals

SAN DIEGO — A local military youth cheer squad, who qualified for a national competition for the first time but didn’t have the funds to get there, have passed their goal of raising enough money to go.

Since FOX 5 aired their story, thousands of dollars were donated to get them to their national competition.

However, before the story aired, time was running out for the Tierrasanta Cougars, who usually practice at least four times a week. They had to raise thousands of dollars to get to Globals, a national competition in New Jersey, in two weeks.

“This is huge,” Tierrasanta Cougars Head Coach Ashley Lyson said. “This is the first time that the Tierrasanta Cougars are going to Globals.”

The Cougars have won first place at three of their last competitions.

“I’m happy and excited about it,” cheerleader Rylee Lyson said.

The team is so good that the organization waived their entrance fee, but they needed thousands of dollars to pay for their travel and expenses to get there.

“Our board, our flights, transportation, everything,” Lyson said.

They set up a GoFundMe account to raise $6,000, but they were only about halfway to their goal.

“We are worried,” Lyson said. “I’m not going to lie. This last week, especially, just trying to finalize everything and the uncertainty of the expenses has been nerve-wracking.”

Most of the girls come from military families of junior enlisted service members. They say they’re struggling to find the money as their families deal with rising expenses during the pandemic.

“A lot of us do, we are one income family and we don’t make much as military and just keeping up with the cost of the cheerleading and bills and every day living, it has been a challenge,” Lyson said.

The girls have two weeks to try to win back first place for San Diego.

“I’m nervous but I think we’re going to great,” Ryle said.

The Globals competition is on Feb. 25.