Checkpoint yields 1 DUI arrest in South Bay

Traffic cones and traffic at a DUI check point in Anaheim. Checkpoint, drunk driving

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at a sobriety checkpoint in the South Bay, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted by Chula Vista Police Department officers on North Fourth Avenue from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer Oscar Miranda of the CVPD.

Of 1,203 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 748 vehicles were screened and eight drivers received field sobriety tests, Miranda said.

Unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued to 17 drivers and four vehicles were impounded, the officer said.