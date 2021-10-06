Check out this ‘flythrough’ of San Diego High’s historic campus revamp

SAN DIEGO — Historic San Diego High School is set for a major makeover after City Council approved a new 99-year lease with San Diego Unified School District this week.

The 139-year-old campus, located at the southern edge of Balboa Park, will get a new school entrance, a revamped central quad and other modernizations, school leaders say.

The school district released a “flythrough” for the campus changes — a computer-generated rendering giving residents a sneak peek at the plans — which they say will provide “students and families a world-class educational environment they deserve.”

“San Diego High has always been intertwined with the history of San Diego and Balboa Park,” said Francisca Del Carmen-Aguilar, the school’s principal. “And now, we can stay where we’ve always belonged, allowing students to grow and thrive in the heart of the city.”

