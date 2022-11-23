SAN DIEGO — Tis’ the season to be jolly and San Diego is just the place be merry with warm weather and holiday events galore.

From ice skating by the beach to sipping a Christmapolitan in North Park, this year’s holiday cheer can be celebrated through a variety of happenings.

There’s no better time to get into the spirit than the present. Here’s a list of some holiday events to lead your sleigh this season.

Belmont Park’s Annual Winter Wonder

Visitors can enjoy festive rides and attractions like Tiki Wonderland Mini Golf, Candy Cane Lanes Go Karts and a holiday-themed Escapology room. The park, located at 3146 Mission Boulevard, will also have carolers and live music throughout the season. The Winter Wonder event will last until Jan. 1.

This picture shows a view from the roller coaster at Belmont Park. (Photo courtesy of Belmont Park)

Miracle on 30th Street at Polite Provisions

Patrons at Polite Provisions, located on the corner of Adams and 30th street in North Park, can sip on Christmas-themed libations in a kitschy holiday setting. Will you be having the Snowball Old Fashioned with rye whiskey, gingerbread, aromatic bitters and orange essence, or will you go for the Santa’s Little Helper with gin, spiced caraway, eucalyptus, lime and Soda? You have until Jan. 1 to decide.

A bartender mixes a Snowball Old Fashioned at Polite Provisions. (Photo by 404.image; released by Katalyst Public Relations)

Skating by the Sea at Hotel Del Coronado

This famous beachfront ice rink gives skaters views of the Pacific Ocean. Tickets include skate rentals and up to 90 minutes of fun on the ice. As an added bonus, visitors can reserve rink-side or ocean-side seating at the Frostbite Lounge, which offers fireside cocktail and food service. To enjoy the ice, book your reservation before Jan. 1.

The Skating by the Sea event at Hotel del Coronado is seen with the ocean in the distance. (Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado)

Holiday cooking classes from Cucina Migrante

Take a food tour at one of San Diego’s farmers markets with experienced chefs who help you select sustainable, organic and seasonal ingredients from local farmers to bring back to the kitchen. These holiday cooking classes are offered onsite at Cucina Migrante’s Golden Hill location or can be given offsite at your location of choice, even in your own home. The team uses what’s in season to create meals to be cooked and shared in an intimate atmosphere.

Adisa Ziric and Francesco Bonsinetto hold up fresh produce. (Photo by Valentina Socci; released by Katalyst Public Relations)

Even through the San Diego sunshine, the holidays are here. Make the most out this joyous season by checking out some of these local events to elevate your spirits.