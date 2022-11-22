Holiday themed rooms are now available at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, said Hilton. (Photo released by Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

SAN DIEGO — For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, a SoCal-themed Christmas suite in San Diego is now available to book.

The Hallmark Channel has partnered with the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, located at 1 Park Boulevard, to host a limited time “Countdown to Christmas” in-stay offering, according to a press release from Hilton.

The holiday suites will feature surfboards, a beach umbrella Christmas tree and a snow cone machine. A selection of Hallmark Channel holiday movies, along with popcorn and movie snacks, will also be included for guests, Hilton noted.

“This exciting partnership represents our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality year-round and especially during our guests’ stays this holiday season,” said Matt Schuyler, Chief Brand Officer for Hilton. “Gathering to enjoy Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies is a beloved tradition for so many, and we’re delighted to collaborate with the network to bring the magic of the films into our suites to care for our guests with unforgettable experiences and make lasting holiday memories during their stay.”

The Hilton Bayfront is one of three properties nationwide that will feature this holiday stay option.

A Christmas tree and holiday décor can be seen at one of the themed rooms at Hilton San Diego Bayfront. (Photo released by Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

Reservations for the holiday themed suites at Hilton Bayfront can be made here. According to the press release, the suites will be available from now until January 2023.

For San Diegans looking to celebrate the season, a holiday staycation could be in the works.