EL CAJON – On Friday, officers with the San Diego Police Department were involved in a pursuit on Interstate 8 that ended in a crash in El Cajon, authorities said.

The chase began around 1:20 p.m. near College Avenue and ended in the 500 block of Johnson Avenue, just off I-8, around 1:40 p.m. The car, a gray sedan, crashed just outside of the Kia of El Cajon dealership.

It is unknown what kicked off the chase involving SDPD officers.

The condition of the driver and any passengers in the vehicle is unknown at this time.

