Chase ends in police shooting on South Bay freeway

An officer takes cover and points his weapon in the direction of a stopped car following a chase from Orange County to San Diego. A short time later, gunfire erupted. (Photo: OnScene TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Officers opened fire on a man on a South Bay freeway overnight after a police chase that ranged from Orange County to San Diego, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Police had released few official details as of early morning, but a man appeared to be severely wounded after the chase ended in gunfire around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

It all began with a “multi-area pursuit” from Orange County south toward San Diego, finally coming to an end when a driver pulled over on southbound Interstate 805 just north of Orange Avenue, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said.

In video shot by a freelance photographer at OnScene TV, officers could be seen taking cover behind their vehicles and pointing their weapons toward the stopped car. Police could be heard giving commands to the driver over a loudspeaker, but the occupants of the car could not be seen from the angle of the video.

A short time later, at least 10 gunshots could be heard. It was not immediately clear how many officers fired their weapons, what happened directly before the shooting or whether any of the shots were fired by someone from the vehicle involved in the chase.

The video did not show how the man was wounded, but he could be seen motionless on the ground after the gunfire ceased. Officers with a police dog moved in and gave the man orders, but he did not appear to respond. Eventually officers gave the man CPR in the roadway, and he was later loaded into an ambulance.

Officer Castro told reporters that no officers were wounded in the shooting, but he provided no details about the identity or condition of the wounded man.

Castro said more details would be released Sunday morning.

All lanes of southbound I-805 were closed at Orange Avenue overnight while Caltrans crews worked to clear the scene. The closure remained in place as of 7 a.m. Sunday. Check current conditions here.

