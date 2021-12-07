Chaldean community opposes proposed El Cajon redistricting plan

EL CAJON, Calif. – A battle is brewing in East County over where to draw a line on a map.

San Diego County’s Independent Redistricting Commission is proposing new district lines that would shift El Cajon out of the East County district. The commission is attempting to fairly redraw lines while balancing population spread across the county. But the potential shift isn’t being well-received by all.

Dozens of Chaldean community members gathered Tuesday to denounce the proposed redistricting map.

Community leaders say they want to remain in the East County district and retain the continuity that they’ve lived with for decades. The redistricting timetable is coming to ahead quickly and they want the map reversed to keep their voting bloc strong for their own interests.

“If El Cajon is tagged in with communities like Hillcrest or North Park or Claremont Mesa, we don’t necessarily share those kind of values,” said Ana Konja from the Chaldean American Family Foundation.

The magic number is a district with a population as close to 660,000 people per each of the five districts. Five Republicans and five Democrats along with four non-partisan citizens are currently drawing up the lines.

Redistricting lines are expected to be somewhat finalized by Thursday and codified into law by Dec. 15.