Chair of San Diego’s Democratic Party tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The chair of San Diego’s Democratic Party, Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest in a string of infections involving associates in the party.

Rodriguez-Kennedy, 32, posted a statement on Facebook from the VA Medical Center.

“I have posted positive for COVID-19,” the Marine Corps veteran said. “I am currently in ICU and had a rough first night though the medical team here has been doing an amazing job and I am receiving the best care.

“Thank you to the hundreds of people who have reached out,” he continued. “I’ll try and get back to everyone but I am exhausted and sick so it will take time. This is serious folks, Please follow the advice of medical professionals. Youth does not spare you from this disease.”

Another Democratic club member, a candidate in the race for San Diego Council District 9, Kelvin Barrios, tested positive Saturday for the virus, his campaign spokeswoman said.

Barrios was hospitalized Friday after falling ill but is now recovering in self-quarantine at home, according to Ryan Trabruco, president of San Diego Democrats for Equality.

Another club member, Jehoan Espinoza, announced Saturday he had tested positive.

Meanwhile, Chula Vista City Councilman and chair of the California Coastal Commission Steve Padilla continues to battle the virus in the ICU and is hooked up to a respirator, Trabuco said.