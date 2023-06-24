OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man’s life was saved this week after a “chain of survival” involving his family, first responders and hospital staff.

Tri-City Medical Center (TCMC) in North County, San Diego called it “extraordinary.”

The phrase “chain of survival” refers to “the chain of events that must occur in rapid succession to maximize the chances of survival from sudden cardiac arrest.”

For 67-year-old David Mills, this was life-saving.

He recently suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at his home, which professionals at Tri-City Medical Center say was caused by ventricular fibrillation (VFib). This is described as a malfunction of the

heart’s normal rhythm.

If not treated within minutes, VFib can be fatal as the heart stops pumping blood to the body, the hospital explained. The brain and lungs become quickly affected during this type of medical emergency.

For David, the “chain of survival” began with his wife, Georgia. The hospitals says she heard him making strange noises, prompting her to check on him. What she found: her husband with no pulse.

While a panicked Georgia immediately called 911, the second link in the chain rushed to David’s side. His 25-year-old grandson, Jacob, started CPR. TCMC says a 911 operator gave him some guidance along the way.

“Starting CPR immediately is critical as the brain can only go about four to six minutes without oxygen before permanent damage occurs,” said Dr. Andrew Fischer, an emergency medicine specialist and base hospital medical director at TCMC. “Too often, bystanders wait for the paramedics to arrive, which can be too late. People who go into SCA (cardiac arrest) still have residual oxygen in their blood and hands-only CPR can keep that blood circulating until help gets there.”

First on the scene were deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department who arrived within five minutes of the 911 call. They took over CPR until EMTs and paramedics from the Vista Fire Department arrived shortly after, TCMC explained.

According to medical professionals, VFib is a “shockable rhythm.” Due to this, another chain in the link was provided in the form of an automated external defibrillator. TCMC says David’s heart was shocked and he was then attached to a mechanical CPR device that provides automated chest compressions.

Upon his arrival to the ER, Dr. Fischer says hospital staff “continued CPR with minimal interruptions.” The result: revival.

“David, who is 67 and retired, underwent a total of 70 minutes of in-and out-of-hospital CPR, whereas the average CPR duration is about 25 to 30 minutes,” said Dr. Fischer. “Medical data indicates that after about 45 minutes and definitely beyond 60 minutes, the chances of survival and having a favorable neurological outcome are less than 1%. This is why David’s survival and full recovery is so amazing.”

The team at TCMC continued to treat David with antiarrhythmic drugs and other medications, as well as targeted temperature management that helps improves neurologic outcomes, according to Dr. Fisher.

A stent was inserted into David’s heart as an EKG and ultrasound had revealed that his cardiac arrest was caused by an heart attack due to a blocked artery, TCMC professionals determined.

David is now recovering, stating that he feels “physically stronger every day and is emotionally very optimistic about his future.”

According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, links in the “chain of survival” are as follows:

Recognize cardiac arrest signs and call 911: If a person is unresponsive and not breathing normally, call 911. Follow the emergency dispatcher’s instructions. Start CPR: Start CPR to triple the chance of survival. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest (100-120 pumps/minute). Use AED: Use an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restart the heart. Follow the step-by-step audio/visual instructions. EMS response: Emergency medical services professionals provide advanced life support and transport to hospital. Hospital care: Hospital professionals provide integrated post-cardiac arrest advanced care, which can include mild therapeutic hypothermia. Recovery: Care team addresses the unique physical, social, and emotional needs of survivors and their families, both in the hospital and post hospital discharge.

Less than 1% of people undergoing CPR for more than 60 minutes survive with favorable neurological outcomes, according to TCMC. David’s full recovery is considered a testament to the “chain of survival.”