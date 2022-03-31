SAN DIEGO (CNS) – While all city of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Thursday for César Chávez Day, other services will not be affected, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The city will carry out curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup. Those outside of the city’s service area should check with their waste hauler for holiday service.

The holiday closure will not affect city police and San Diego Fire- Rescue emergency services.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. Residents wanting to visit other individual museums and attractions should check for holiday schedules.

Barrett, El Capitan, Sutherland and Lower and Upper Otay reservoirs will be closed Thursday, but all other city reservoirs will be open during regular operating hours. Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Details are available on the city’s reservoirs webpage.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open Thursday, but the container sales office at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed.

Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services won’t be available Thursday. However, other online services, including new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available at sandiego.gov/DSD.

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open for regular play. City recreation centers will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday.

On Thursday, parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and street sweeping routes within city limits will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, based on posted signage.

Additional closures are:

all libraries and book pickup service;

city swimming pools;

open space and maintenance assessment district offices;

the Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department;

Your Safe Place – A Family Justice Center (those needing help should call 9-1-1 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657).

All San Diego County government offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Thursday. Law enforcement and emergency animal control response will operate as normal.

Half of the county’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will be closed Thursday and will resume normal hours Friday, while state-operated vaccination and testing sites will be open. A list of open vaccination and testing sites can be found at www.fhcsd.org/vaccination-sites/.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open Thursday, except for the following facilities:

Fallbrook Community Center;

Lakeside Community Center;

Spring Valley Community Center;

Spring Valley Gymnasium;

4S Ranch Recreation Office;

Community Teen centers.

While camping reservations can be made online, the Department of Parks and Recreation’s phone line will not be staffed Thursday. All county offices will resume normal business hours Friday.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.