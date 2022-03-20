SAN DIEGO — Retired police, firefighters and lifeguards reunited Sunday afternoon to remember their fallen colleagues.

The 24th annual Remembrance Day, held every year by the Retired Fire and Police Association, is meant to honor and remember the firefighters, police officers and lifeguards who answered their last call in 2021.

After two years of the ceremony being virtual, around 200 people came to pay their respects in person.

“The courage to step in harm’s way, or put others needs and safety aside to provide protection, compassion and empathy to others in need,” said Fire Chief Colin Stowell of the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

The names of 51 law enforcement officers who passed away in 2021 were read out loud by active and retired officers.

Bell ringing, bag pipes and the 21-gun salute also were a part of the ceremony.