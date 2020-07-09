Census volunteers caravan through South Bay to reach ‘hard-to-count’ communities

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – U.S. Census volunteers are taking caravans through the South Bay in an outreach effort they say targets traditionally hard-to-count communities.

Volunteers say the South Bay often has a lower response rate to the Census, which can lead to skewed demographic estimates and underrepresentation in government. But since they can’t knock on doors during the pandemic, they formed a caravan to draw attention and make sure everyone gets counted.

“We want to encourage individuals to complete their Census to make sure we are able to adapt,” said Alejandra Perez of San Ysidro Health.

JoAnn Fields with the Count Me 2020 Coalition said some $675 billion in federal funds are at stake, money municipalities use to pay for schools, roads, public works projects and other programs.

Yet volunteers say roughly 40% of households have not yet filled out a 2020 Census form.

They also argue National City is one of the local communities at risk of not being fully counted.

“It happens only once every 10 years,” Fields said. “We need to reeducate our community in participating.”

Their route focused on landmarks of Filipino and Asian Pacific Islander organizations such as businesses, schools, senior housing, veterans organizations and churches. That’s because Asian and Latino households often are left out of the Census because families worry about reporting their citizenship status, Fields said.

“There’s also concerns of are they going to ask about citizenship and legality?” she said. “That is not one of the questions.”

San Diego County residents still can complete the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.