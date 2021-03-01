Cement truck overturns on highway

EL CAJON, Calif. — A cement truck overturned Monday on state Route 94, injuring the driver, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on the Spring Street onramp to eastbound SR-94, according to CHP Officer Travis Garrow.

The driver, a 32-year-old El Cajon man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Garrow said.

“Probably a little bit too fast for the curve in the road,” Garrow said, adding that alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

