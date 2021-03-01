Cement truck overturns on highway

EL CAJON, Calif. — A cement truck overturned Monday on state Route 94, injuring the driver, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on the Spring Street onramp to eastbound SR-94, according to CHP Officer Travis Garrow.

Spring St on-ramp to SR-94 eastbound is temporarily closed while we work to upright this overturned cement truck. Fortunately only a minor injury collision. pic.twitter.com/haYFNQ3jRv — CHP El Cajon (@CHP_El_Cajon) March 1, 2021

The driver, a 32-year-old El Cajon man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Garrow said.

“Probably a little bit too fast for the curve in the road,” Garrow said, adding that alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the crash.