SAN DIEGO — Dozens of celebrities and athletes gathered at the Fletcher House Saturday for a fun and competitive cornhole and pickleball tournament in support of Understand The Grind Foundation.

The organization is dedicated to helping young people develop the skills and mindset needed to succeed in life.

San Diegan and Los Angeles Clippers player Norman Powell is its founder. He says they accomplish their mission with various programs like the annual Understand The Grind Youth Basketball Camp.

“It’s a foundation that’s focused on the inner city, youth and giving back to the next generation and bringing out programs and mentorships that help them succeed,” Powell said to FOX 5.

To help raise money for camp, Powell teamed up with several actors and athletes like Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Andre Reed for the tournament.

“We’re all about community work, we’re all about doing things for people that are in need, and everybody needs to do that, especially if you’re in a position to do it, step up and do it,” Reed said.

This year’s youth basketball camp is set for Saturday at Lincoln High School.