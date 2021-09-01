CDC asks unvaccinated people not to travel for Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated people not to travel as the Labor Day holiday weekend looms.

With COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surging across the country, officials also are saying vaccinated people should reconsider their travel plans for the weekend.

“Earlier this summer when things were looking better when it came to COVID-19, people started making plans and booking those trips for Labor Day and for the fall,” said Doug Shupe, Doug Shupe, a travel expert with AAA of Southern California.

While there may be a lot of pent-up excitement to travel, the CDC is asking people to pump the brakes on travel amid an increase in cases of the virus, surpassing an average of 160,000 a day nationwide. CDC also recommends that any Labor Day gatherings be outdoors among vaccinated people.

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take the risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said.

AAA is advising its members and the community to do the same.

“Our advice from the Auto Club to travelers is to always follow CDC recommendations and guidelines so that means for unvaccinated travelers the best bet is not to travel for this Labor Day weekend, stay close to home and avoid large crowds,” Shupe said.

If you are vaccinated and still traveling, AAA has some reminders for you as well.

“You still need to take precautions like packing the hand sanitizer, the disinfectant wipes, making sure you have facemasks for everyone in the family for every day that you travel,” Shupe said.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, AAA says more than 3 million people traveled in Southern California and San Diego is typically a top five destination.