Eggs seized by officers at the U.S.-Mexico Border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers that agricultural items such as raw eggs and poultry from Mexico are prohibited from entry into the U.S.

The warning from border officials comes amid an avian influenza outbreak, which has caused the loss of over 57 million birds — mainly chickens and turkeys — in the U.S. alone, that is being blamed for increases in prices of eggs and poultry, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service.

All agricultural items including fruits, vegetables or meats must be declared to a CBP officer upon arrival to avoid penalties, per border officials.

“There has been a large increase in the volume of prohibited food items, such as raw eggs and raw poultry meat, brought by travelers from Mexico. We would like to remind the traveling public that federal agricultural regulations remain in effect,” said Jennifer De La O, CBP director of field operations in San Diego.

Click here for more information on bringing agricultural products into the U.S.

However, travelers may bring permissible food items from Mexico through a passenger port of entry that are for personal use only while food items imported for commercial purposes need to be imported, according to CBP.