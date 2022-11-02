Packaged of narcotics were concealed in a non-facotry built false wall, said CBP. (Photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

OTAY MESA, Calif. — Over 2.2 tons of narcotics were seized near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry within a span of two days, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

The first seizure occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 when a 28-year-old man driving a tractor trailer with an apparent shipment of green onions was inspected by CBP and referred for further examination, officials said.

Officers discovered 183 packages of methamphetamine concealed in the middle of the green onion pallet during the search, according to a press release.

Methamphetamine was hidden within this shipment of green onions, said CBP. (Photo released by U.S Customs and Border Protection)

The second seizure occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 when a 29-year-old man driving a tractor trailer with an apparent shipment of electronics and was also referred for further examination by CBP, said officials.

In this instance, a canine team alerted officers to the front wall of the trailer, where 75 packages of cocaine and 195 packages of methamphetamine were discovered, a press release noted.

CBP said both drivers were arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. The suspects were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations for further arrangement.

“CBP officers are the front-line of stopping these dangerous drugs from entering the U.S.,”

said a quote attributed to Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. ”The lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to conceal and smuggle narcotics is a testament to how effective our officers are.”

CBP officers estimated the street value for these seizures, which weighed in at 2.2 tons, to be worth around $24.2 million.