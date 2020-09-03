CBP: 200 lbs of meth seized from 71-year-old man at border crossing

More than 200 packages of drugs seized from a 71-year-old man at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to CBP. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO — Officers at a San Diego border crossing say they seized more than 200 pounds of meth and five pounds of fentanyl from a 71-year-old driver Monday night.

The man pulled up to the San Ysidro Port of Entry around 8 p.m. that evening, and authorities noticed “discrepancies with the vehicle,” according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

That prompted them to search the Chrysler sedan, and when officers opened the trunk, they found “various packages” of drugs inside a pair of black bags. The man, who is a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody.

An extensive search turned up more than 218 bags in all — most containing meth, and two containing the fentanyl, according to CBP.

In all, the drugs were worth an estimated $767,000. The rest of the investigation has been turned over to Homeland Security, CBP said.