Caution advised at Del Mar Bluffs after recent collapse

DEL MAR, Calif. – The public is being urged to be careful when walking along the beach in Del Mar and at north Torrey Pines State Beach after a recent bluff collapse.

People also are being warned not to sit, stand or walk within 50 feet of the Del Mar Bluffs, including along the railroad tracks at the top of the bluffs, officials from SANDAG, the North County Transit District and the City of Del Mar said Friday.

It comes after a portion of the Del Mar Bluffs suffered a failure on Sunday just south of 4th Street.

According to the agencies, geotechnical experts determined train service at the top of the bluffs “can be operated safely at a reduced speed.”

“However, another bluff failure is possible due to cracks observed at the top of the bluffs and pose a significant risk to beachgoers,” local authorities said.

Signage has been posted near the bluffs to warn the public, the agencies said. Police also will be stationed along the top of the bluffs near 4th Street to educate residents on the risks of walking along the tracks.