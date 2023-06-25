SAN DIEGO — An out of this world fireball was seen soaring through the San Diego sky on Friday and it was all caught on camera.

There were four local sightings reported to the American Meteor Society, a non-profit scientific organization that supports research activities of both amateur and professional astronomers.

In the video above, Paul Green from Clairemont sent in home surveillance footage that shows a greenish, blue ball shooting through the night sky.

Ryan DeGourse, another Clairemont resident, also sent in a video captured from his home that shows a beaming light streaking through the air.

Both Green and DeGourse reported that this suspected meteor flash occurred around 9:38 p.m.

Around the same time in Mission Hills, Bernard King also captured a burning and speeding ball light up the sky outside of his home. That image can be seen below:

This photo shows what’s believed to be a meteor in the Mission Hills neighborhood on June 25, 2023. (Photo credit: Bernard King/ American Meteor Society)

Though she didn’t capture it on camera, Sylvia W. reported seeing a “very large, silent green smoke plume” with what she described as a “bright point” that “seemed to slowly drop from sky falling from west to east” in the San Diego area.

According to the American Meteor Society, several reports of this meteor sighting came from areas near San Diego. This included El Centro, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta and Idyllwild-Pine Cove.

As it turns out, there were sightings as far as Arizona with reports coming in from Yuma, Tucson and Mesa, says the American Meteor Society.

What is a meteor? They can be considered “shooting stars,” according to NASA. The space agency says these instances happen when meteoroids, or objects in space that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids, enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up.

Another fun fact from NASA, “when a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it’s called a meteorite.”

With summer now in full swing, sky gazing season is here. Stay up to date on meteor activity by checking the American Meteor Society’s weekly outlook.