SAN DIEGO — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of burglarizing and casing several Vietnamese temples in San Diego.

The incidents occurred on Sept. 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the San Diego County Crime Stoppers, along with the San Diego Police Department’s Mid-City Division, said in a news release Wednesday.

Five Vietnamese temples in City Heights and southeast San Diego were targeted, including one where the suspect broke into and stole cash from a lockbox, according to law enforcement. At another location, the suspect was escorted out by staff after casing the inside of the temples.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 40s, 6-feet-tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan shorts and black sandals. His vehicle is believed to be a newer model Volkswagen SUV.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of burglarizing and casing several Vietnamese temples in San Diego. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

The burglary suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model Volkswagen SUV. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call

SDPD’s Mid-City Division at (619) 516-3064 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line

at (888) 580-8477.