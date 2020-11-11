Carport catches fire at apartment complex

At least three vehicles were burned Wednesday morning when a carport caught fire in the parking lot of a Mountain View apartment complex.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – At least three vehicles were burned Wednesday morning when a carport caught fire in the parking lot of a Mountain View apartment complex, but firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to the apartments nearby, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 5:10 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment building on Benfield Court, off South 45th Street between Ocean View Boulevard and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded and found a carport engulfed in flames along with at least three vehicles in the parking lot, a SDFRD dispatch supervisor said. Crews knocked down the flames within 20 minutes and no adjacent structures were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.