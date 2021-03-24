Carlsbad Unified OKs option for secondary students to return to campus full time

SAN DIEGO — Starting Monday, secondary students in the Carlsbad Unified School District will have the option of returning to the classroom in-person five days a week.

In a 3-2 vote, the district’s school board Wednesday approved a plan which allows middle and high school students the option to come back to campuses for more days starting next week. District leaders originally planned to begin offering the five-day option April 12, but an expedited date was suggested by board Vice President Elisa Williamson.

“My aim for staff and for our students is to drastically lower the possibility of any more disruptions as possible for the remaining 10 weeks of the school year,” board President Claudine Jones said. “I’m hoping that this transition is our last.”

The majority of parents who called into the virtual meeting pushed for the full five days on campus, though the idea of four days a week also was floated.

“We do not need more days off of school,” Kristin Foster said. “At this point, our students have fallen far behind this year and for this reason we should be in school five days a week.”

Middle and high school students in Carlsbad now join elementary grades, which already have returned to a five days a week on campus option. The distance learning option remains for all students.

Also on Wednesday, parents calling into the San Dieguito Union High School District board meeting were more apprehensive.

“Your actions and desire to go fast, to go faster during a deadly pandemic or reckless malicious and will open you up to additional liability,” one parent said.

After lengthy discussion and public comment, the board moved to meet again Monday.

The motion up for consideration will include offering a four-day-a-week in-person option for students, set to begin April 12. Additionally calling for the 2021-2022 school year to offer all students a five-day on campus option, with in-person learning being the district’s base model.

Monday’s special board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.