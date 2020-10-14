Carlsbad Unified families rally for another week in favor of students returning to campus

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Carlsbad Unified School District families and students rallied outside district headquarters Tuesday, calling on board members to allow for in-person instruction to return.

“The middle and high school students, they need it just as much as the elementary students,” Carlsbad parent Sharon McKeeman said. “Every day that’s delayed, it’s just causing more damage.”

District families have been vocal in recent weeks with rallies and other events aimed at drawing the school board’s attention. As of Tuesday, only elementary grade levels are being taught on campus for two half-days per week while middle and high school students — at one point, planned to return in mid-October — will remain away at least through January.

“This is the day they should’ve been back in school and our kids were expecting to be back in school,” parent Scott Davison said.

District officials are calling their reopening plan “Distance Learning 2.0 Plus,” stressing that it is a work in progress. The model includes a commitment to distance learning through January, but offers structured ways for students to meet on campus for activities such as athletic training and as a part of academic teams and clubs.

But the group of parents and students Tuesday said they remain motivated to get the board to reconsider allowing more in-person instruction as soon as possible.

The school board is scheduled to meet next at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are definitely wanting everyone to feel that whatever safety protocols are coming up with that’s within the guidelines, they’re comfortable with that and if not, they do have that option for distance-learning,” McKeeman said.