Carlsbad to open beaches, trails, parks Monday

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Carlsbad is the latest city to reopen its beach. City council voted unanimously to reopen the city-controlled portion of the beach as well as parks and trails starting Monday.

The city controls about three-quarters of a mile of the beach. That’s north of Oak Avenue to the Oceanside boarder. State Parks owns and manages the other 6 miles of the city’s coastline. Council members say they’re working together with the state to reopen the rest of the beaches at the same time.

Many Carlsbad residents say they are anxiously awaiting for Monday when they can get back in the ocean.

“I’ve missed the beach a lot, so I’m kind of happy about it,” said Kaili Thorne.

Thorne even going as far as saying, “I’ve been losing my mind.”

For some, going to the beach is much more than just laying out or working on that perfect summer tan.

“A lot of people really find the ocean and the beach therapeutic,” said Brett Lietzk. “Very therapeutic and it’s something that just people need in their lives to stay healthy and sane.”

“We need the breath of fresh air,” another resident, who’s been living in Carlsbad for the last 14 years said. “It does our soul, our mental state well.”

Carlsbad City Council is taking a logical approach to when it comes to reopening beaches. It will reopen in two phases.

Starting Monday, people can do things like go surfing, swimming, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and scuba diving. No gatherings of any kind will be allowed on the beach until phase 2.

City council also voted in favor of reopening a city-owned golf course starting tomorrow morning.

Trails and parks will reopen on Monday, May 4th at 2 p.m. The city-controlled portion of the beach will be back open on the same day, but at 9 a.m. or in conjunction with California State Parks.