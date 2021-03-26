Carlsbad students petition for district to keep ‘Wellness Wednesdays’

CARLSBAD, Calif. — One day after the Carlsbad Unified School Board voted for middle and high school students to return to class five days a week starting Monday, some students are asking the district to slow down its plans.

Throughout the pandemic, students have come to enjoy asynchronous Wednesdays — midweek breaks that have allowed them to catch up on work, reach out to a teacher for help or just take some time off. Now that those days are going away, students are pushing back.

“We would like to have our Wellness Wednesdays back,” said Tayla Pike, a Carlsbad High School student.

Citing mental stress, some students are rallying against reinstating Wednesdays into the online and in-person learning schedule.

“The poll of 95% of 800 students at Carlsbad High School want to keep the asynchronous Wednesdays, so the opinions of the parents are being prioritized over the opinions of the students,” said Wendy Maddox, a journalist for Carlsbad High School TV.

Mental health has been the successful rallying cry parents have used to get students back on campus, but students say the district and some parents are missing the point.

“They are trying to treat this year like it’s a normal year and it’s not,” Pike said. “We’ve all faced a lot of stress. I know a lot of people have had depression, severe anxiety, all of the above and it’s kind of all accumulated and for the school board to just disregard our wellness and our wellbeing, it’s really frustrating.”

A petition demanding that asynchronous Wednesdays remain in place received over 2,600 signatures in under 24 hours. Students say they will protest Monday and Wednesday in an attempt to reverse the district’s plans to move to a five-day school week.