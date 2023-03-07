CARLSBAD, Calif. — A residential fire broke out early Tuesday in Carlsbad that fire officials suspect was caused by the lithium ion battery in an electric scooter.

Around 5:50 a.m., fire officials were alerted of the blaze in a house at 3040 Levante St., close by to Levante Elementary School. Footage from SkyFOX shows that the fire impacted the garage.

Residents of the house and responding firefighters were unharmed.

A SigAlert was been issued for the area around Levante Street, but has since been lifted.

Carlsbad fire officials have not completed their full investigation of the incident, however, they believe the scooter battery triggered the fire.

A spokesperson for the department said that this would be the second fire in the last week to begin because of these kinds of batteries in Carlsbad, if it is confirmed as the origin. The last fire was due to a lithium ion battery in an e-bike.

An e-bike battery was also to blame for the five-alarm fire in a Bronx building earlier this week that injured seven and required almost 200 firefighters to quell, according to reporting from CNN.

“In all of these fires, these lithium-ion fires, it is not a slow burn, there’s not a small amount of fire, it literally explodes,” New York City Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said to reporters Sunday. “It’s a tremendous volume of fire as soon as it happens, and it’s very difficult to extinguish and so it’s particularly dangerous.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.