SAN DIEGO – A Carlsbad resident pleaded guilty Friday in federal court on counts connected to multiple armed robberies, authorities said.

50-year-old Benjamin Robert Laubbacher pleaded guilty in connection to six robberies of grocery stores and businesses in a 15-day period in early 2021, according to United States Attorney Randy S. Grossman. Officials say that the man displayed a handgun during several of the robberies.

A press release from the United States Department of Justice states that Laubbaccher robbed a CVS pharmacy and a Bath and Body Works, as well as several grocery stores. Each time he selected items for purchase before approaching the cashier and demanding money. Officials say that the man obtained approximately $2,300.00 from the six incidents.

“This defendant had little qualms of brandishing a gun to intimidate and cause fear in his victims during six

different robberies to get what he wanted,” said Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy of the FBI’s San

Diego Field Office. “With today’s guilty plea, Laubbacher will no longer be a threat to anyone else in our

community.”

“This defendant inflicted maximum terror on cashiers, who will suffer a lifetime of anguish over the

memory of this experience,” said Grossman. “Now he will be held accountable.”

Laubbacher faces fines of up to $250,000 as well as jail time. The Carlsbad resident will be sentenced on Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. by U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant.