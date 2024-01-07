Update: Carlsbad Police said in an 8 p.m. update the missing teen has been found safe.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter is making announcements in Carlsbad for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old boy, Carlsbad Police report.

The SDSO aviation unit, ASTREA, is making the announcements in the area of Poinsettia Lane and Avenida Encinas in Carlsbad Sunday night.

The missing 14-year-old is described as a black male teenager with black hair, wearing a white dress shirt with blue polka dots, black pants, and black Crocs.

Police are asking you to call 442-339-2197 if you see him.