Carlsbad police investigating shooting at popular resort

CARLSBAD— A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded Sunday after a party at a Carlsbad resort, police said.

It was a picturesque day at the MarBrisa Carlsbad Resort despite a shooting there early Sunday morning.

“Wow I’m totally surprised,” says Carlsbad resident Sebastian Mathews. “This is a quiet area. I’m very surprised this would happen here.”

Police said they received calls for shots fired during a party at the resort just after 2 a.m., and officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Totally surprised that this would happen especially so close, and in a resort, and in an area like Carlsbad which you think is a safe area,” says Mathews.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Officers said they also arrested 19-year-old Bernardo Vazquez for an unrelated gun charge after the shooting.

“I’m really glad the police were here and are sorting this out,” says Mathews. “Hopefully they you know find out whether this person was the perpetrator but there is an issue with gun violence and so that is something we need to deal with as a country.”

FOX 5 reached out to MarBrisa Resort staff for a comment but have yet to hear back.