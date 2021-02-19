Carlsbad police identify man, woman killed in murder-suicide

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Police have released the names of two people who died in a Feb. 13 murder-suicide, according to authorities.

A call from Australia Saturday led Carlsbad police to the Village Apartments, where they found the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman. Officers had been informed that someone inside the home had sent a message to a family member indicating that he had killed his ex-girlfriend and was going to kill himself.

Police identified the pair Friday as Mary Knott and Hilton Williams. Both were living in Carlsbad, police said. No further details were released.

