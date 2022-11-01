CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday in North County on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant, the Carlsbad Police Department said.

Officers were called to a mini mart on Palomar Airport Road Monday night about a man behaving suspiciously inside the store and refusing to leave, according to a release from police.

Once authorities arrived, the store was cleared and Officer Victor Mariscal began talking to the man using crisis management and de-escalation techniques. After a 30-minute discussion, police said the man agreed to leave the store.

An investigation into the suspect revealed the man had a felony warrant for burglary, according to the release. Responding officers also said they found a key to a stolen vehicle, which was parked nearby, in the man’s possession.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of the warrant and the stolen car, the release noted. They also notified the vehicle’s owner.

Carlsbad police thanked the involved community members for reporting the suspicious individual and for following instructions on the scene.