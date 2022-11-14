CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.

Officer Ricardo Huerta stopped the driver on Faraday Avenue and Whitman Way shorty after 11:15 p.m. He administered a breath test and found the teen was impaired.

The official also found mushrooms, 95 cannabis vape pens, marijuana, a scale, plastic bags, cash and other items in the vehicle, police said.

The juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence, along with other drug related sale and transportation charges.

The Carlsbad Police Department advised the public to talk with their children about drugs and their potential tragic effects, offering this resource: Do’s and Don’ts: Talking to Your Kids About Drugs | Get Smart About Drugs.

Police encouraged the community to contact them with any potential problems.