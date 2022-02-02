Carlsbad mom gives birth to boy at 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/22

Two San Diego-area babies were born at unique times Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, or the palindrome date 2/2/22: Baby Ramon (left) was born to parents Angel and Natalie Hernandez at 2:22 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center and baby Archer (right) came at 2:44 a.m. to his parents at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla. (Photos provided by Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center and UC San Diego Health)

SAN DIEGO – Many parents can recall the time of day their children were born. For at least two San Diego area families Wednesday, that time will be difficult to forget.

At Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, 31-year-old Natalie Hernandez gave birth to son Ramon at the hospital at 2:22 p.m. The birth comes on Feb. 2, or 2/2/2022, the first of several palindrome dates this month in various formats, meaning the series of numbers reads the same both forward and backward.

It is the Carlsbad resident’s first child with husband Angel. It also happens to be the 22nd great-grandchild of Natalie’s grandmother Josephine, according to the hospital.

Ramon was born weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and measures out at 19 inches long.

He wasn’t the only boy born at a unique time Wednesday.

Baby Archer was born at 2:44 a.m. at Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla. His parents’ names were not disclosed by the hospital, but his birth presents some more fun with numbers: He happens to be the family’s second child.