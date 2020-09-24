Carlsbad middle, high schools to continue distance learning through January

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad Unified School District board members unanimously voted Wednesday to approve a plan that extends distance learning for middle and high schools through January but offers opportunities for students to meet on campus for some activities.

Parents and students rallied outside the school district building Wednesday evening, urging the school board to put together a plan that would allow for full-time, in-person learning for those who want it.

“Just give us a clear path,” said parent Melanie Burkholder. “We’re not asking for the doors to open tomorrow but we need to know what to expect.”

Board members unanimously voted earlier this month on a hybrid model plan to bring elementary level students back on campus two days a week. The plan will take effect beginning next week.

“The other three full days and two half days, they are just on their own to complete assignments as a kindergartner and a second grader,” said parent Haley Didonato.

Other school districts including Vista, Poway, Oceanside and Escondido Union also recently announced plans to roll out some form of in-person learning by next month.

During an hours-long virtual meeting Wednesday evening, board members discussed learning options for middle and high school levels. More than 40 public comments were read, the majority of which urged for in-person learning options. The hybrid model option was discussed but not recommended.

Board members voted to approve a second option called the Distance Learning 2.0 Plus model but stressed it is a work in progress. The model includes a commitment to distance learning through January but offers structured ways for students to meet on campus for activities like athletic training, academic teams and clubs. Under the plan, some in-person activities may begin on campus by Oct. 12.