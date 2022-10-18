CARLSBAD, Calif. — As Halloween approaches, parents may be deliberating which neighborhoods to consider for safe trick-or-treating. As it turns out, one the country’s safest cities for door-to-door fall fun is just up the street.

According to a new study by Chamber of Commerce, the city of Carlsbad has made the top 10 list of safest cities for trick-or-treating. The survey analyzed safety factors across more than 300 census-defined cities in the country with populations of 100,000 or more, based on the U.S. Census Bureau.

Specifically, the study looked at pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, number of registered sex offenders and number of law enforcement employees. Each of these variables, the study explains, was graded on a 100-point scale and then each city’s weighted average was calculated across all metrics.

Carlsbad ranked No. 8 on the list with an overall score of 78 due to its low crime rate, high number of law enforcement employees and safe streets for pedestrians, the study noted.

Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating Highlights for Carlsbad

Low number of registered sex offenders: 28 per 100,000

Violent crime incidents: 191 per 100,000

Property crime incidents: 1,751 per 100,000

Average annual pedestrian fatalities: .22

Law enforcement employees: 157 per 100,000

Other California cities that made the top ten list include Irvine (ranked No. 6) and Glendale (ranked No. 9).

The study shrills safety for trick-or-treaters this Halloween. It looks like San Diegans can head to Carlsbad for a spooky, safe time.