CARLSBAD, Calif. — Two 26-year-old men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing $125,000 worth of jewelry in North County, authorities said.

Oceanside native Khaliq Jones and Gregory Shearrill, of Hemet, were booked into the Vista Detention Facility for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons charges, spokesperson Jodee Reyes with the Carlsbad Police Department stated in a release.

Around 4:07 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery happening at Daniel’s Jewelers, located at 2525 El Camino Real, in Carlsbad, per police.

Investigators found that two men, who were armed with a handgun and a sledgehammer, smashed the glass display cases and stole around $125,000 worth of jewelry, Reyes said. The suspects then left the store on e-bikes, but were later located and arrested thanks to the help of witnesses.

Jones is on parole for robbery and had a previous felony warrant for a parole violation, according to police.

The property and handgun were recovered.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Detective Christopher Collier at 442-339-5569/ Christiopher.Collier@carlsbadca.gov or Sergeant James Willis at 442-339 5679/ James.Willis@carlsbadca.gov.