Carlsbad hiking trail temporarily closed after 10 people stung by bees

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A hiking trail in Carlsbad was temporarily shut down Saturday after 10 people were stung by bees, police said.

Authorities said they received a call around 11 a.m. about the caller’s sister being attacked by bees at a trailhead near the intersection of Tamarack Avenue and Strata Drive.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found 10 people who were stung by bees, according to Carlsbad Police Department spokesperson Jodee Reyes. However, no one needed to be transported to the hospital.

“As a precaution, we have closed the trail head at Tamarack and Strata temporarily and put up a sign to warn that bees may be swarming in the area,” Reyes said.