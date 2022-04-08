CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are ready to welcome San Diegans as the buds are now in peak bloom!

More than 50 million Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers spread out over 50 acres are available to see at the North County property. The “peak bloom” period can be experienced for roughly the next two weeks from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 60+ and military, $10 for children 3–10, and free for children under three. Season passes are also available. The flower fields are open through Sunday, May 8 and all tickets must be purchased online, ahead of time, and can be ordered HERE.

This year, food vendors at the Flower Fields include Pizza Trolley, Strawberry Shack, Sweet Swirls, The Lemonade Stand and Kettle Kernels. Live performances will be held each Saturday and Sunday through May 8, which is included in the cost of admission.

Can’t make it to the fields? You can also have hand-picked flowers delivered to your door through the “Bring the Flower Fields Home” program, which sends 30 fresh-cut blooms sent to you.

To view a full event calendar, including Easter service and photography workshops, click HERE.