Carlsbad farmers market returns

CARLSBAD, Calif. — More and more businesses are opening back up, including farmer’s markets like the State Street Farmer’s Market in Carlsbad Wednesday evenings.

North County residents were excited to get back to shopping their local favorites at the market, even if there are some changes.

“Just doing a little by little, baby steps,” said Christine Davis, executive director for the Carlsbad Village Association.

The market typically has about 40 vendors, but is down to 26 for the time being in order to maintain a safe environment.

“Since we are now limited on space, when we added vendors back, we looked at those with high nutrition value and also the things that you might not necessarily be able to get at the store,” Davis said.

Many, like Kombucha Cares Director Lawrence Barnickel, are thankful just to be back in business,

“Ten markets a week, and all of that revenue gone. So we had to pivot and create an online delivery service, getboochdelivered.com, and that’s been really great, but we are all excited to get back out in front of our customers and be able to serve them.”

Carlsbad resident and designer Paulete Povar is used to selling her bags and belts in traditional boutiques but has found a way to keep her business alive through farmer’s markets.

“It’s the only place I can do a pop-up so it’s actually been really nice.”

Povar has also expanded her business, PaulyJen, by selling face masks.

“I had the material from what I was using from the liner of my bag and it just all fell into place.”

Like with any other business slowly opening back up, people should expect to see all the usual signs of caution at the farmer’s market like masks and social spacing from both customers and vendors. The State Street Farmer’s Market allows children as long as they are accompanied by an adult. There are no dogs allowed at this time, unless it’s a service dog. The market is open Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.