Carlsbad district to weigh options for bringing elementary students back to campuses

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Carlsbad Unified School District leaders are holding a special meeting Friday to discuss how to safely transition its elementary-aged students back to the classroom.

Students began the school year Aug. 25 doing distance learning. But some families have cited technical problems and other areas of concern with the current distance learning model.

“Every computer crashed,” said Kyla Rutledge, a district parent and president of the Magnolia Elementary School PTA. “Each kid has to be set up in a different room, so I’m running from room to room to room.”

Rutledge said she approves the district’s proposed A/B hybrid schedule, which allows students in transitional kindergarten through fifth grade to return to the classroom twice a week. That would make it so half of the students would be on campus Monday and Tuesday with the other half returning Thursday and Friday.

Under the proposed hybrid schedule, preschoolers and special education students also would return to campus five days a week.

“As of right now, having two days a week works for us,” Rutledge said.

Whatever the board decides, the Carlsbad Education Foundation wants to help parents support students while they navigate the challenges of distance learning. The foundation hosted a webinar Thursday with a panel of experts to address concerns.

“It’s more important now than ever to come together,” Carlsbad Educational Foundation CEO Michelle Ginn said.

The special meeting, which is available to attend virtually, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.