Carlsbad closes beach parking lots for holiday weekend

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad beach parking lots will be closed during the Fourth of July weekend due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, city officials announced Friday.

Parking lots at state beaches including those in Carlsbad and elsewhere in San Diego County, closed to the public starting Friday in an effort state officials hope will limit the number of beachgoers during the upcoming holiday weekend.

The order, announced Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, comes amid a major uptick in COVID-19 cases as well as hospitalizations in the state. Newsom said that 19 counties representing roughly 70% of the state’s population, also have been asked to close some indoor spaces ahead of the July 4th weekend.

Elsewhere, Oceanside city officials said Wednesday they will close parking lots at city beaches “to minimize crowded conditions, limit gatherings, increase physical distancing, and slow the spread of the coronavirus.” With the exception of some Harbor lots near Harbor Village, Oceanside beach parking lots close Friday at 8 a.m. and will not reopen until Monday at 8 a.m., according to the city.