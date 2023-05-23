CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad City Council will vote Tuesday on whether or not to allow commemorative flags to be flown at City Hall alongside the California state flag and United States flag.

The pride flag has only been raised above Carlsbad City Hall one time, in 2022. Last year, the council directed staffers to come up with a proposal for flying commemorative flags in general, which is the debate before the council Tuesday.

The council will be asked to approve one of two resolutions. One would allow the city to display commemorative flags, such as the pride flag, along with the U.S. and state flags at city hall. The other resolution would allow only the U.S. and state flags to be displayed.

Max Dispoti is the executive director of the LGBTQ+ Center in Oceanside. He says the flag is more than a symbol and for marginalized communities it can be a safety issue.

“There’s still a lot of violence and hate,” Dispoti told FOX 5. “Having a city take a stance is a deterrent and can discourage others to single you out for who you are because of the color of your skin or religion or whatever.”

A representative for the city was not available for comment.

The council will meet at 5 p.m.