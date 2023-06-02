CARLSBAD, Calif. — An 8-year-old boy is back home in Carlsbad after spending over four months at the hospital.

Leeland Korman sustained a serious traumatic brain injury in a trampoline accident in January.

The homecoming celebration filled the street of his Carlsbad neighborhood Friday when the third grader came home. Dozens of his friends and classmates from Magnolia Elementary School walked over to welcome him back.

Casey Sershon, Korman’s stepfather, says the family survived on the strength of their community.

“This is something most people don’t go through and we had no idea how to navigate,” Sershon said. “Even just little things from having meals delivered to words of encouragement.”

In January, Korman bumped heads with his sister while jumping on the trampoline at his brother’s birthday party. A few days later, he had a seizure and was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital. Since then, it’s been months surgeries and treatments.

“They told us we probably wouldn’t be leaving the hospital for 12 to 18 months initially and here we are a little over four months,” Sershon said. “Even the doctors are like, this kid is doing miraculous things.”

Korman is still getting treatments at home. The family has a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

The family is hopeful the miraculous recovery will continue.

“We’re encouraged that he’ll keep doing that and he’ll be back at school next year. We’re hopeful of that,” Sershon said.