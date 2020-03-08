Carjacking suspect runs through home during chase

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) — The chase of a carjacked minivan ended in Arcadia Saturday afternoon after the driver crashed into other vehicles and at one point ran through a home before getting back into the vehicle and continuing to flee.

It’s unclear when officers began chasing the vehicle, but according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun, it followed a report of a carjacking about 1:30 p.m. at the Katella Mobile Home Estates in the 10800 block of Dale Avenue in Stanton.

The carjacking was preceded by a road rage incident and a driver believed to have been involved was reported to have abandoned his vehicle before carjacking the minivan, Braun said.

Responding deputies were unable to locate the minivan, but it was spotted later by officers from another agency, she said.

Around 4:30 p.m., the minivan, with visible body damage, was speeding on surface streets along the Foothill (210) Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

About 10 minutes later, the suspect bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a house. A woman ran out and a man ran inside after the suspect, who exited and got back into the minivan and sped off.

Within 10 minutes, the minivan became wedged between two vehicles. The suspect backed up and tried to ram his way through, but apparently disabled the vehicle in the process, and again took off on foot and ran across the 210 freeway, approaching drivers who had slowed to avoid hitting him.

He ended up on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes near Baldwin Avenue, where he was confronted by arriving California Highway Patrol officers who held him at gunpoint before taking him into custody about 4:50 p.m.