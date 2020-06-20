Carjacking suspect arrested after crashing into tree

SANTEE, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of carjacking a woman Friday afternoon in Santee.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a man approached a 77-year-old woman in the 9800 block of Mission Gorge Road and threatened to kill her and her family, Sgt. Michael Tingley of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The man then hit the woman, forced her out of her car and drove away with her purse and cell phone.

Deputies and La Mesa police officers later found the man sitting in the stolen car in the 4600 block of Palm City Drive. When the man spotted them, he drove off and crashed into a tree. He then ran into an apartment complex, where law enforcement found him hiding in a stairwell.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Chris DiSalvo, told deputies he had taken drugs. Deputies gave him a dose of Naloxone to reverse the effects of a possible opioid overdose. Medics took DiSalvo to a hospital. He faces several felony charges, including carjacking.