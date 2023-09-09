CARDIFF, Calif. — The Cardiff Greek Festival returned for its 43rd year on Saturday, drawing out hundreds to North County for a celebration of all things Greek.

The festival, which will continue Sunday, was held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Visitors were able to surround themselves with an abundance of traditional food, as well as music and other delicacies.

The festival takes place the weekend after Labor Day every September, marking the start of the Greek New Year.

FOX 5 spoke with numerous people who were apart of this year’s event. All said the event is a way of welcoming them into Hellenic culture.

“Our goal is to share fellowship, the Greek culture and visit our church to see our beautiful architecture” said Carolyn Koumaras, one of the longtime Cardiff Greek Festival captains. “(It’s to) get a little bit of feel for what it’s like to be in Greece. It’s a little Greek village and it’s a wonderful group of welcoming people.”